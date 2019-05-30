YouTube star Roman Atwood says his mom, 58, died after fall from scooter

YouTube prank star Roman Atwood disclosed Thursday that his mother died this week while on a family vacation following a tragic scooter accident and that he will be stepping away from the public eye as his family grieves their loss.

Atwood, 36, said he was “numb and in complete disbelief” after his mother, Susan Atwood, died Wednesday after she fell off a scooter and hit her head. The 58-year-old matriarch was rushed to a hospital where she died eight hours later, according to a statement.

YOUTUBE STARS SLAMMED ONLINE AFTER 'PRANKING' WOMAN WITH SICK HUSBAND INTO THINKING SHE'S FIRED FROM WALMART

“Yesterday my mom was riding around with my nephew on some little scooters. She fell off hers and hit her head. She immediately lost vitals. No heart rate and her breathing stopped,” Atwood wrote to his nearly 3 million Twitter followers.

“My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. My mom was everything to us,” Atwood added, explaining that he will be "gone for a bit" from his online presence to return to Ohio to be with family.

“My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. My mom was everything to us.” — Roman Atwood, YouTube star

“I will be by my family’s side, especially my father’s,” Atwood wrote. “We are rushing back home to Ohio to figure everything out. Please pray for my family and especially my father.”

Susan Atwood was the mother of two sons, Roman and Dale Atwood, according to People. Her YouTube star son, who is best known for his prank vlogs, did not reveal where the family was vacationing at the time of the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Internet creator's net worth was $2.5 million in 2015, People reported. His channel, “Roman Atwood Vlogs,” has more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

Atwood and his wife Brittney Smith-Atwood have two sons together: Kane Alexander, 7, and Cora, 22 months. He also has another child, Noah, 14, from a previous marriage.