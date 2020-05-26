Late YouTube star Corey La Barrie's parents file wrongful death lawsuit against 'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva

The parents of YouTube personality Corey La Barrie have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the "Ink Master" star who was reportedly the driver in the crash that took his life, multiple reports say.

Daniel Silva, a former contestant on "Ink Master," pleaded not guilty to a murder charge filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office last week. Now, according to multiple outlets, Silva, 27, and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, have been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit by Corey's parents, Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton.

Court documents state that Corey's parents are suing for costs of suit, compensatory damages as well as pre-judgment and post-judgment interest in addition to "any fair and equitable relief," Entertainment Tonight said.

Silva did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The parents of the late YouTube star allege in court papers that Silva was "driving the vehicle at an extremely high speed unreasonable for the condition." They also claim Silva "failed to use reasonable care" behind the wheel and accuse the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist of driving while "intoxicated by alcohol and/or other unknown substances" provided by his tattoo business.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly still conducting an investigation into La Barrie's death.

In a press release obtained by Fox News earlier this month, the LAPD said that Silva was arrested as the suspected drunk driver who was operating the vehicle that reportedly killed La Barrie, 25.

"A 27-year-old man has been charged with killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village earlier this month," the release said, later naming Silva, a resident of North Hollywood.

La Barrie passed away on May 11, his 25th birthday. His mother reacted to the tragic news hours later on Instagram.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he got into a car with a drunk driver. The accident killed him instantly," Burton captioned the post, which featured a picture of her late son. "No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

Silva's case is set for a preliminary hearing on June 30. The murder charge comes with a possible maximum prison sentence of 15 years to life.