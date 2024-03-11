Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes says 'nothing will ever be the same' when show ends

'Yellowstone' will conclude after season 5 after drama with lead star, Kevin Costner

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end Video

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals how she thinks the hit series will end

At the CMT Music Awards, Lainey Wilson told Fox News Digital the film business is "crazier" than the music business and revealed how she thinks Taylor Sheridan will end the hit show "Yellowstone."

The road to "Yellowstone" might be closing, but one of the show's stars is having a hard time letting go.

Luke Grimes is reflecting upon his time on the hit Western, which has been riddled with off-set drama of its own, acknowledging that when everything wraps, it'll be an adjustment.

"For seven years, we've been doing this, and we started in 2017," he told People magazine. "That's crazy. This cast and crew, they're like a second family, we spend a lot of time together. It's been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It's changed my life in every way possible."

'YELLOWSTONE' ENDING AFTER SECOND HALF OF SEASON FIVE AMID KEVIN COSTNER DRAMA

Luke Grimes in a black cowboy hat and tan shirt leans against a car in a scene from "Yellowstone"

Luke Grimes has played Kayce Dutton on Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" for five seasons. (Paramount Network)

"Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I'm ready to know how it ends. I'm ready to tell the end of the story." 

For the past five seasons, Grimes has portrayed Kayce Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, in "Yellowstone."

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grims) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) walk in stride in a shot from "Yellowstone"

A return date for the final season of "Yellowstone" is still unknown. (Paramount Network)

Season five will be the show's last. It was previously revealed that Costner is unlikely to return for the second half of the show's final season. Speculation of a feud between the actor and the production was fueled by a delay in shooting new episodes, which was ultimately prolonged due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

Costner expanded on the controversy while in court battling ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The actor seemingly took issue with the additional production time that was needed to shoot "Yellowstone" while he was working on a separate project, "Horizon," which will be released later this summer.

Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton in a photo from "Yellowstone" wearing a black cowboy hat, suit and tie, looking off in the distance

Kevin Costner claimed in court that he had scheduling conflicts with "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

In court, Costner shared that he'd been offered $24 million to shoot seasons five, six and seven of the hit show before scheduling conflicts took over. 

Grimes admitted that he "doesn't know" how he'll handle things once it's "actually said and done," but emphasized that the show had been "a huge part of my life."

Luke Grimes in a grey shirt and off-white cowboy hat strums the guitar on stage

Luke Grimes' EP "Pain Pills Or Pews" was released in October 2023. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

It's ultimately propelled him into his next venture – country music and his EP: "Pain Pills or Pews." Grimes says his decades-long career as a storyteller translates into his music.

"Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn't before. Clearly in ‘Yellowstone,’ exploring this Western lifestyle that I had never lived before. I was never a cowboy. I'd never ridden horses. I'd never lived in the West. Now I live in Montana," he told the outlet. "I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they're related in a pretty strong way."

