'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes says 'nothing will ever be the same' when show ends

The road to "Yellowstone" might be closing, but one of the show's stars is having a hard time letting go.

Luke Grimes is reflecting upon his time on the hit Western, which has been riddled with off-set drama of its own, acknowledging that when everything wraps, it'll be an adjustment.

"For seven years, we've been doing this, and we started in 2017," he told People magazine. "That's crazy. This cast and crew, they're like a second family, we spend a lot of time together. It's been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It's changed my life in every way possible."

"Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I'm ready to know how it ends. I'm ready to tell the end of the story."

For the past five seasons, Grimes has portrayed Kayce Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, in "Yellowstone."

Season five will be the show's last. It was previously revealed that Costner is unlikely to return for the second half of the show's final season. Speculation of a feud between the actor and the production was fueled by a delay in shooting new episodes, which was ultimately prolonged due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

Costner expanded on the controversy while in court battling ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The actor seemingly took issue with the additional production time that was needed to shoot "Yellowstone" while he was working on a separate project, "Horizon," which will be released later this summer.

In court, Costner shared that he'd been offered $24 million to shoot seasons five, six and seven of the hit show before scheduling conflicts took over.

Grimes admitted that he "doesn't know" how he'll handle things once it's "actually said and done," but emphasized that the show had been "a huge part of my life."

It's ultimately propelled him into his next venture – country music and his EP: "Pain Pills or Pews." Grimes says his decades-long career as a storyteller translates into his music.

"Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn't before. Clearly in ‘Yellowstone,’ exploring this Western lifestyle that I had never lived before. I was never a cowboy. I'd never ridden horses. I'd never lived in the West. Now I live in Montana," he told the outlet. "I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they're related in a pretty strong way."