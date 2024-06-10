‘Yellowstone’ star Lainey Wilson shares ‘pretty cool' moment with Jon Bon Jovi

Lainey Wilson admitted receiving a letter from Jon Bon Jovi has been one of the "coolest moments" of her career.

Bon Jovi recently praised Wilson during an interview with Jelly Roll for Interview magazine. The rock star even gave the 32-year-old country music star his phone number in a letter.

"That's pretty cool!" Wilson told "Entertainment Tonight" at CMA Fest. "And he did write me a little letter! And he put his phone number on there. I was like, 'Now this might be one of the coolest moments I've had.'"

Wilson explained she did reach out to Bon Jovi to express how much his support meant to her.

"My goodness! I mean, he has lifted me up and encouraged me, and that's one that you write home about, for sure," the "Heart Like A Truck" singer shared.

Bon Jovi first praised Wilson after Jelly Roll mentioned the two were "label mates."

"Which, by the way, is she the greatest thing ever?" Bon Jovi asked.

"Ever," Jelly Roll responded. "Voice, work ethic, human, checks every box."

"Not only was she awesome at MusiCares, but then I saw her perform at Clive [Davis]’s thing, where she came out with you and did ‘Save Me,’" Bon Jovi added. "Both of you played for a different audience that fell in love with you that weekend and went, "Holy f---, look at this talent."

"We felt so honored, because we represented country music and Nashville that week," Jelly Roll recalled. "I looked at her and was like, ‘I’m so proud of the way we’re carrying ourselves out here. This might be the biggest ripple a couple of Nashville artists have made at Grammy Week in a long time.’"

Wilson began performing music at the age of 9. Her first gig was the grand opening of a convenience store in her small Louisiana hometown. Wilson eventually moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and played at bars around town until her music landed on the "Yellowstone" soundtrack.

Wilson landed six nominations at the CMA Awards in 2022, the first time she was on the ballot. The musician released "Bell Bottom Country" the same year, which solidified her status in the industry.

Her hard work through the years paid off, with Wilson being awarded six ACM Awards and one Grammy in the last two years.

Wilson revealed advice she was given by Keith Urban, who she collaborated with on "Go Home W U," ahead of their performance together at CMA Fest.

"Keith has given me some of the best advice," Wilson explained to "Entertainment Tonight." "It was this one day, I was so tired, I had just come off the road or something, and I ran into him on music row and he said, 'Remember Lainey, no whining on the yacht.'"

"I wrote that one down," she revealed. "I was like, 'I like that!' It's true, you know? Like, at the end of the day, we can be tired and run in the mud, but we get to get up and do what we love to do every single day."

