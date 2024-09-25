Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser says Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey helped inspire wellness journey

Cole Hauser says these two iconic actors have impacted his overall wellness

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser addresses season six rumors Video

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser addresses season six rumors

Cole Hauser told Fox News Digital he's "just a hired gun" and "hopes" season six of "Yellowstone" will get the green light.

Cole Hauser is giving credit where credit is due. 

In a new interview with GQ, the "Yellowstone" actor opened up about how actors Matt Damon and Matthew McConaughey have not only impacted his career, but his overall wellness. 

"I’ve just noticed with [Damon and McConaughey], throughout their whole lives, they’ve always done something to take care of themselves," Hauser, who has worked with both actors on various projects throughout the years, said. "Even if they’re having a good time and having a few drinks, they’re running it out the next day."

"Matthew [McConaughey], he eats great – I don’t think he even drinks caffeine," he added. "And Matty [Damon], he’s always stayed in great shape. When we did ‘School Ties’ together in the early ‘90s, he was one of the better players out there on the [football] field."

Cole Hauser, Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey

Cole Hauser credits Matt Damon and Matthew McConaughey for inspiring his overall wellness. (Getty Images)

Though he's been in the industry for years, Hauser said he's been able to avoid one of the major pitfalls of Hollywood: alcohol. 

"Alcohol was a big thing with my community coming up in the '90s," Hauser, who drinks "here and there," said. "Everybody drank back then. But the real pitfalls were people who were doing blow. That was never a part of my crew. That was just never around."

Cole Hauser red carpet

Hauser said he avoided a major pitfall of Hollywood. (Getty Images)

"And people smoked," he continued. "Back then, nobody really knew that smoking was bad. But I think taking those things out of my life has made me a much better person. I’d rather have a cup of coffee in the morning. I wish I could drink it at night, but it keeps me up."

"The thing is that I’m in a game where you have to have your faculties," he added. "The idea that I would be out of it in some way and not be able to think – acting is very heady, and if you’re not sharp as a whip, you’re not going to be as good as you want to be. So that’s probably why I didn’t care for it."

Cole Hauser on the red carpet in a green shirt and black jacket.

Hauser recently opened up about the second installment of the fifth season of "Yellowstone." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

These days, Hauser remains focused on his many projects – including the second installment of the fifth season of "Yellowstone."

During an interview with Fox News Digital last week, Hauser explained that the second half, which debuts in November, will be "different than past seasons."

"God, I just literally finished it 10 days ago, and I've been thinking about what the season means," he said of filming the final episodes. "The last seven years of doing this show, and Taylor [Sheridan] is just such an amazing writer, and he's just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up." 

Cole Hauser riding a horse in Montana as Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser riding a horse in Montana as Rip Wheeler. (Paramount Network)

"Not into a perfect bow, it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it's some really dramatic stuff and it's heartfelt. It's different than past seasons, certainly, but in a good way. So, I'm excited for the audience in the ‘Yellowstone’ world to check it out and, hopefully, they love it. That's all you can hope for."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

