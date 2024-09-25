'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser says Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey helped inspire wellness journey

Cole Hauser is giving credit where credit is due.

In a new interview with GQ, the "Yellowstone" actor opened up about how actors Matt Damon and Matthew McConaughey have not only impacted his career, but his overall wellness.

"I’ve just noticed with [Damon and McConaughey], throughout their whole lives, they’ve always done something to take care of themselves," Hauser, who has worked with both actors on various projects throughout the years, said. "Even if they’re having a good time and having a few drinks, they’re running it out the next day."

"Matthew [McConaughey], he eats great – I don’t think he even drinks caffeine," he added. "And Matty [Damon], he’s always stayed in great shape. When we did ‘School Ties’ together in the early ‘90s, he was one of the better players out there on the [football] field."

Though he's been in the industry for years, Hauser said he's been able to avoid one of the major pitfalls of Hollywood: alcohol.

"Alcohol was a big thing with my community coming up in the '90s," Hauser, who drinks "here and there," said. "Everybody drank back then. But the real pitfalls were people who were doing blow. That was never a part of my crew. That was just never around."

"And people smoked," he continued. "Back then, nobody really knew that smoking was bad. But I think taking those things out of my life has made me a much better person. I’d rather have a cup of coffee in the morning. I wish I could drink it at night, but it keeps me up."

"The thing is that I’m in a game where you have to have your faculties," he added. "The idea that I would be out of it in some way and not be able to think – acting is very heady, and if you’re not sharp as a whip, you’re not going to be as good as you want to be. So that’s probably why I didn’t care for it."

These days, Hauser remains focused on his many projects – including the second installment of the fifth season of "Yellowstone."

During an interview with Fox News Digital last week, Hauser explained that the second half, which debuts in November, will be "different than past seasons."

"God, I just literally finished it 10 days ago, and I've been thinking about what the season means," he said of filming the final episodes. "The last seven years of doing this show, and Taylor [Sheridan] is just such an amazing writer, and he's just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up."

"Not into a perfect bow, it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it's some really dramatic stuff and it's heartfelt. It's different than past seasons, certainly, but in a good way. So, I'm excited for the audience in the ‘Yellowstone’ world to check it out and, hopefully, they love it. That's all you can hope for."

