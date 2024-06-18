Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Yellowstone’ will continue without Kevin Costner: What to know about final episodes

Kevin Costner will not appear in the final 'Yellowstone' episodes

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Kevin Costner's 'destiny' is in the future of 'Horizon' in epic trailer

Kevin Costner's 'destiny' is in the future of 'Horizon' in epic trailer

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner gives a glimpse into country western drama 30-years in the making.

"Yellowstone" has finally begun production on the final installment of season five of the hit Western, but the show's lead will not be returning.

Kevin Costner was recently a guest on the "Today" show to promote his own Western film, "Horizon," when he initially said that returning to the franchise as John Dutton is not out of the question – even for the series finale.

"I’ve supported that thing and I’ve loved it," Costner said. "It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."

KEVIN COSTNER NOT RETURNING TO 'YELLOWSTONE': 'IT WAS SOMETHING THAT REALLY CHANGED ME'

Kevin Costner sports black bow tie and suit at Cannes Horizon premiere.

Kevin Costner will not be reprising his role as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." (Getty Images)

The Oscar winner continued, "Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance. I love the thing. You’ve got to be really clear about that."

KEVIN COSTNER SAYS ‘YELLOWSTONE’ RETURN ISN'T OUT OF THE CARDS: ‘I WOULD GO BACK’

However, Costner took to Instagram on Thursday to clear the air, noting that he will not return to the series.

"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future," Costner said in his post

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship that we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

Paramount Network shared in May that they began production on the final episodes of "Yellowstone," without Costner. The highly anticipated final episodes of the hit Western will debut on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox News Digital was in the courtroom when Costner, 69, hinted at a possible legal showdown over money he is owed from his time on "Yellowstone" while fighting over child support payments with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Before a judge ruled in favor of the actor in September over monthly child custody payments, Costner spoke in depth about the drama surrounding "Yellowstone" season five.

Kevin Costner smiling

Kevin Costner has big plans this year, including the release of his four-part movie series, "Horizon." (Mark Von Holden/Getty Images)

Costner seemingly had issues with the timing of filming "Yellowstone" as he wanted to focus on "Horizon," which premieres in theaters June 28. The first movie in the four-part saga was in post-production, a "critical" time in the process. "I'm here," Costner emphasized while on the stand.

"Somewhere along the line they wanted to change things," he said of the "Yellowstone" filming process. "They wanted to do 5A and 5B… affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B."

He added, "A show I was only doing once a year, I was now doing twice."

KEVIN COSTNER'S EX CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH FAMILY FRIEND AS ACTOR GETS TEARY DURING 'HORIZON' CANNES PREMIERE

Costner explained that he had been offered $24 million to do seasons 5, 6 and 7 of "Yellowstone" before scheduling broke down and the show was canceled.

Kevin Costner on the red carpet at the premiere of "Yellowstone."

Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton on "Yellowstone." (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I will probably go to court over it," Costner responded when asked by his ex-wife's lawyer if he had received a payout from the latest seasons of "Yellowstone."

Here is a look at everything to know about the second installment of the final season of "Yellowstone."

Where ‘Yellowstone’ left off

Executive producer David Glasser revealed to TV Insider that, "Episode one will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened."

The cast of "Yellowstone"

Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes starred as members of the Dutton family. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

At the end of season four, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) killed his biological father after it became known that he ordered a hit on the Dutton family, which badly wounded John Dutton and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) tied the knot in a spur of the moment wedding and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) went on a spiritual journey for several days.

Season Five

Paramount Network hasn't shared too many teasers for the second half of the fifth season, but Costner told "Entertainment Tonight" last year that the final season will focus on the Dutton family fighting to protect their land.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone"

Kevin Costner reportedly had scheduling conflicts while filming season five. (Paramount Network)

"[John's] father, his grandfather, those people, were able to walk across a fence and butt heads with somebody. They didn't need a lawyer to do it. I think John is frustrated because he's cut from that same cloth," he told the outlet. "Politics is about to overrun him."

In an interview with The Independent, Grimes opened up about Costner's decision to leave the show and the impact ahead of the series' final episodes.

"Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show will unfold," said Grimes, referencing speculation of a feud between Costner and production. "I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects. At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love."

‘Yellowstone’ season five release date

The Western released the first episodes of season five in November 2022, which brought in more than 12 million viewers – a record high for "Yellowstone."

Kevin Costner stars as rancher John Dutton on Yellowstone

Kevin Costner is not expected to appear in the final installment of "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

Season five will be the longest season yet, with 14 episodes in total. The final six episodes of season five are set to be released on Nov. 10.

The cast

Grimes revealed to the Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that the starting lineup would be in season five. 

"We're all still in it," Grimes said at the time. 

Luke Grimes in a black cowboy hat and tan shirt leans against a car in a scene from "Yellowstone"

Luke Grimes has played Kayce Dutton on Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" for five seasons. (Paramount Network)

However, it is clear that Costner won't be returning to "Yellowstone" season five, part two. 

"CBS Sunday Morning" also previously asked Costner if he would like to go back to "Yellowstone."

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grims) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) walk in stride in a shot from "Yellowstone"

"Yellowstone" is slated for a Nov. 10 release date. (Paramount Network)

At the time he said, "Yeah, if I liked the story, where it was going, I would go back." 

However, the actor, who was a guest on the show to promote his movie "Horizon," noted that he didn't have to leave the show to complete his film.

"I did everything that I was contracted to do with 'Yellowstone,'" Costner stated.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report

