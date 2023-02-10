'Yellowstone' actress Q'orianka Kilcher cleared of insurance fraud charges

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has dismissed all insurance fraud charges against "Yellowstone" actress Q'orianka Kilcher.

Kilcher, who plays recurring character Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Paramount+ show, said Friday in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker’s rights within the workers comp system."

She continued, "I want to thank my attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, for their steadfast belief in my innocence — without their advocacy, we would not be here today."

"Finally, I want to thank my family, friends, fans, and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going. I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love," Kilcher, who has maintained her innocence, concluded.

Her lawyers, Vasquez and Cook, said in their own statement: "The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher’s innocence has been vindicated, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal."

The team's statement concluded: "Having been cleared, Ms. Kilcher is excited to move forward and devote her attention to her flourishing career."

The trouble for Kilcher began in October 2018 when she was injured while filming "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." The actress hurt her neck and shoulder while riding in a production vehicle, and the pain was severe enough to seek medical help, and eventually she qualified for disability insurance.

The issue, according to the California Department of Insurance, was that Kilcher was collecting those benefits while she was working on the set of "Yellowstone," and in doing so she allegedly broke state law.

She was charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud.

Kilcher and her legal team insisted that she was innocent, that she never lied to doctors and that doctors had agreed that she was entitled to those benefits based on the severity of her injuries.

"Yellowstone" fans saw Kilcher's character most recently in a December episode, and fans of the actress will be able to see more of her in "Yesteryear," a movie that she's currently filming.