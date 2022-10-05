Wynonna Judd says Naomi Judd was 'determined' in life and death as she goes on tour in honor of her mother

Wynonna Judd "can't quite wrap my head around" her mother Naomi Judd's death.

Naomi died by suicide April 30 at the age of 76.

The "Have Mercy" singer admitted she's struggled with the way Naomi chose to end her life in a new interview.

"I can't quite wrap my head around it, and I don't know that I ever will. That she left the way she did," Wynonna told People magazine. "That's how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don't know. Sometimes there are no answers."

The country music star was a "determined" woman, according to Wynonna.

"[Naomi] was always so determined. No matter what happened to her," she explained. "Being fired. Being forgotten. A single white female raising two babies by herself. On welfare and food stamps. She never gave up.

"So think about that and apply it to every stinking part of life, including death," Wynonna added. "With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die. It's so hard to comprehend how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable."

Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced Naomi's death via a statement shared to social media.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement said. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Just weeks before her death, Naomi and Wynonna reunited at the CMA Awards for a performance.

Wynonna has since gone back on tour. The 11-show tour was originally supposed to be the singer's final tour with Naomi as The Judds.

The country music star enlisted the help of a few women in the industry to make sure the tour continued on as planned to honor her mother for the trailblazing path she paved in the country community.

"It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," Wynonna told the Associated Press earlier this week after rehearsing. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up mom singing with me. And I turned around, and I just lost it."

