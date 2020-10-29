Wynonna Judd says she met her brother for the first time: ‘I had to decide whether I was better or bitter’

Wynonna Judd met her brother for the first time.

On Wednesday, the country music singer told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show that she recently met her half-sibling named Michael.

“I'll tell you something kinda deep," said the 56-year-old. “I met my brother yesterday. I have a brother I’ve never met and I called him. He lives in Kentucky and his name is Michael and I called him on his birthday. I have the recording of me saying, ‘Hi, this is your sister.’ And I’ve never said that before. And I’m going to put it in the middle of a song somewhere.”

However, the star didn’t reveal how she learned of Michael’s existence, his reaction to her phone call or if the two have any plans to speak further or meet up at some point.

Judd, who was born Christina Claire Ciminella, thought for years that her father was Michael Ciminella, the biological father of her sister, actress Ashley Judd, whose birth name is Ashley Tyler Ciminella.

However, Judd told Cohen, 52, that it wouldn’t be until the early ‘90s that she learned her father was actually a man named Charles Jordan, the boyfriend of Judd’s mother, singer Naomi Judd. Taste of Country reported that the patriarch left after Naomi, now 74, became pregnant with Judd.

Jordan also fathered a son named Michael with another woman. Today, Michael is 53-years-old and resides in Judd’s native Kentucky.

“I found out about all of this… when I was pregnant with [my son] Elijah,” Judd recalled to Cohen about her biological father’s existence. “I was 30-years-old and I found out, you know, part of my life that I thought, you know, this man who was my biological father is not. And it’s Ashley’s father.”

Elijah Judd, now 25, was born in 1994.

“I had a choice,” she recalled. “I had to decide whether I was better or bitter. And in music that’s what we do. We talk about the hard stuff and we talk about the, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. My heart is broken.’ That’s what country music is: stories about real life. I want to breathe life into the fans. I want to breathe life into people by singing from my toenails, that aching part of life and that joy part of life. And it’s intertwined.”

“You know, I go from heaven to hell in an instant, and it’s just part of breathing,” she added.

Naomi and Ciminella originally tied the knot in 1964 but divorced in 1972. She remarried her current husband, Larry Strickland, in 1989.

In 2005, Judd told Larry King that she planned on meeting her biological father about a month before he passed away in 2000.