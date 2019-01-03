WWE commentator 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's cause of death revealed

WWE commentator "Mean" Gene Okerlund's death was the result of a fall he suffered in December, his son claims.

Todd Okerlund told TMZ Sports that Gene was in poor health before he fell and broke multiple ribs last month.

SON REVEALS HOW 'MEAN' GENE OKERLUND DIED

Gene, famous for his interviews with stars like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage, was admitted to a nursing home just four days before he died, Todd says.

On Wednesday, the wrestling entertainment icon had trouble breathing and was admitted to a local hospital in Sarasota, Fla., where he passed away.

Gene's wife, Jeanne, was by his side when he died.

He was 76 years old.

Vince McMahon paid tribute to Gene in a statement, telling the site, "It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever 'Mean' Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely."