Willie Nelson believes in reincarnation, says he'll 'be back in a minute'

Willie Nelson promises he isn’t going anywhere, no matter what happens.

In an interview with CBS News, Nelson spoke about his belief in reincarnation.

"I think we probably come back as ourselves, pretty much," he said, adding, "I don’t believe life ends, ever."

When asked by host Anthony Mason if fans will always have him and his songs, Nelson replied with a smile, "I’ll be back in a minute."

Nelson has proven he’s adept at maintaining his energy, celebrating his 90th birthday this year with a star-studded celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in April, followed by his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

When asked how he maintains a career that’s lasted for so long, he replied, "I don’t [know] either. I have the energy to do it and the desire."

In the last ten years alone, Nelson has released 18 albums and released a book, "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs," about his process. He admits even he gets writer’s block.

"It happens to every songwriter to a point where the well runs dry," the "On the Road Again" singer said.

His solution is simple.

"Wait," he said, adding with a laugh, "I haven’t written anything in a few days."

The Texas-born icon said he still gets a sense of "accomplishment" from writing songs.

"I haven’t quit. I’m 90, maybe I should," he said laughingly.

Even with the success and creative fulfillment, Nelson said he’s often tempted to quit the business.

"Oh yeah, I quit every night. After every tour, I say this is it. And then I get the urge again to go back," he explained.

Nelson’s big break as a songwriter came in 1961, when Patsy Cline recorded his song "Crazy," but he struggled as a solo artist.

"I was kind of doing it the way I didn’t want to do it," he said of pursuing his career.

He admitted he got discouraged, telling CBS News, "I drank too much too. I thought about suicide and everything," before turning his life around by quitting alcohol and "thinking positive."

There’s another secret to Nelson’s longevity: His lifelong practice of martial arts, something he does daily.

Nelson holds a fifth-degree black belt and says he "started out in kung fu, went over to jiu jitsu, judo and taekwondo."

He says he pursued the practice based on a rough and tumble childhood in Texas.

"We had a saying in Abbot, Texas, where I come from. You only do three things down here: fight, f--- and throw rocks. So, that’s what I grew up [with]," he said. "So, we fought everything and everybody, each other, we fought bumblebees on the weekend."

Martial arts gives Nelson "confidence."

"I don’t have to worry about anything," he said.