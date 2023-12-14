Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Nelson believes in reincarnation, says he'll 'be back in a minute'

The icon turned 90 this year and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Miranda Lambert on Willie Nelson's impact: 'Willie's a religion here' Video

Miranda Lambert on Willie Nelson’s impact: ‘Willie’s a religion here’

Miranda Lambert celebrates Willie Nelson at his 90th birthday concert.

Willie Nelson promises he isn’t going anywhere, no matter what happens.

In an interview with CBS News, Nelson spoke about his belief in reincarnation.

"I think we probably come back as ourselves, pretty much," he said, adding, "I don’t believe life ends, ever." 

When asked by host Anthony Mason if fans will always have him and his songs, Nelson replied with a smile, "I’ll be back in a minute."

WILLIE NELSON ADMITS HE HASN'T ALWAYS HAD 'UNQUESTIONABLE HONOR' AS HE REFLECTS ON HIS LIFE

Willie Nelson sitting and smiling with guitar

Willie Nelson told CBS News he believes in reincarnation, explaining, "I think we probably come back as ourselves, pretty much," adding, "I don’t believe life ends, ever."  (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

Nelson has proven he’s adept at maintaining his energy, celebrating his 90th birthday this year with a star-studded celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in April, followed by his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

When asked how he maintains a career that’s lasted for so long, he replied, "I don’t [know] either. I have the energy to do it and the desire."

In the last ten years alone, Nelson has released 18 albums and released a book, "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs," about his process. He admits even he gets writer’s block.

"It happens to every songwriter to a point where the well runs dry," the "On the Road Again" singer said.

Willie Nelson sitting on stage with a guitar and a microphone

Nelson admitted he gets writer's block, saying there's "a point where the well runs dry." (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

His solution is simple.

"Wait," he said, adding with a laugh, "I haven’t written anything in a few days."

The Texas-born icon said he still gets a sense of "accomplishment" from writing songs.

WILLIE NELSON SHARES WHY HE IS STILL TOURING AT 90 YEARS OLD: 'IT'S JUST A NUMBER'

"I haven’t quit. I’m 90, maybe I should," he said laughingly.

Even with the success and creative fulfillment, Nelson said he’s often tempted to quit the business.

Willie Nelson

Nelson joked, "I haven’t quit. I’m 90, maybe I should." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

"Oh yeah, I quit every night. After every tour, I say this is it. And then I get the urge again to go back," he explained.

Nelson’s big break as a songwriter came in 1961, when Patsy Cline recorded his song "Crazy," but he struggled as a solo artist. 

"I was kind of doing it the way I didn’t want to do it," he said of pursuing his career. 

He admitted he got discouraged, telling CBS News, "I drank too much too. I thought about suicide and everything," before turning his life around by quitting alcohol and "thinking positive."

Willie Nelson receiving his 5th degree black belt honor from an instructor

Nelson was presented with his fifth-degree black belt in the art of GongKwon Yusul by Grand Master Sam Um in 2014. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

There’s another secret to Nelson’s longevity: His lifelong practice of martial arts, something he does daily.

Nelson holds a fifth-degree black belt and says he "started out in kung fu, went over to jiu jitsu, judo and taekwondo." 

He says he pursued the practice based on a rough and tumble childhood in Texas.

"We had a saying in Abbot, Texas, where I come from. You only do three things down here: fight, f--- and throw rocks. So, that’s what I grew up [with]," he said. "So, we fought everything and everybody, each other, we fought bumblebees on the weekend."

Martial arts gives Nelson "confidence." 

"I don’t have to worry about anything," he said. 

