Whitney Way Thore slams fans applauding weight loss

Reality star Whitney Way Thore this week slammed fans on Instagram who have congratulated her for losing weight.

“I’ve been reading my comments, and a large majority of them are people congratulating me for losing some amount of weight that you have perceived that I have lost,” she said on Instagram, “but I guarantee you that I’m still fat as s—, and this hasn’t changed from Day 1.”

JILLIAN MICHAELS SLAMS POPULAR KETO DIET AS A ‘TERRIBLE, TERRIBLE IDEA’

The “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star added that she doesn’t want to be anyone’s weight loss inspiration.

“If you’re inclined to be inspired by me I appreciate that, I see you," she said, but explained that she’s focused “on a lot of other things in life besides losing weight.”

She added that fans should refocus on how she keeps a healthy body image rather than her weight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thore is an avid exerciser and told People “You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless exercise will benefit you in a million other ways.”