The Whitest Kids U Know co-founder Trevor Moore's cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled the death earlier this year of comedian, actor, producer and sketch-comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know co-founder Trevor Moore an accident.

Moore died August 6 after a fall from a second-story balcony at his Los Angeles home. He was 41.

The coroner said in its report that the accident occurred in Moore’s backyard, where he was found on the patio. He died of blunt force head trauma. The report also found that Moore’s blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit.

The report said it viewed security camera footage that showed Moore exit the residence and "jump over the railing."

In addition to being a founding member of The Whitest Kids U Know, Moore wrote and directed on the Disney XD series "Walk the Prank," about a group of kids who pull off real pranks on unsuspecting people. Most recently, he was the co-creator and executive producer for Disney’s "Just Roll With It," a comedy series where the actors let their show audience choose what happens in various scenes. He was the creator and host of "The Trevor Moore Show" on Comedy Central.

Moore, born in New Jersey, founded The Whitest Kids U Know in New York with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter. The troupe gained national attention after winning Best Sketch Group at the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2006. That same year, they produced their self-titled series that ran for five seasons on IFC.