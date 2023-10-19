‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White gives cheeky advice to Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak exits

Vanna White is getting to know her new "Wheel of Fortune" co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

After Seacrest was announced as Pat Sajak’s successor, she shared that the two had a phone conversation discussing the big news.

White, 66, revealed that she shared a few tips with Seacrest, 48, as he prepares to step in for longtime host Sajak, 76.

"You have to know the alphabet," White jokingly said to E! News. "He’s professional. He’s going to be just fine."

Although she noted they haven't had any big conversations yet, White said she’s going to get to know Seacrest "really well."

"I called him to congratulate him on becoming the host," she added. "He was just so kind and so he goes, ‘Look no one’s ever going to replace Pat. I’m not trying to replace Pat. I’m just thrilled to be able to work with you, and I’ll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.’"

White also reflected on the first time she stepped onto the "Wheel of Fortune" stage and what it was like to co-host the show.

"I was so nervous. My teeth were chattering, and my knees were shaking because I auditioned for the job along with 200 other girls . . . I wanted it so badly," she told E! News.

Meanwhile, it’s nearly the end of an era for the "Wheel of Fortune’s" iconic game show duo of Sajak and White.

White admitted what she’ll miss the most about her co-host after working more than four decades together.

"Everything," White shared. "I know him so well, we know each other. We’ve been together a lot longer than a lot of marriages. . . . Just working together for all these years. I mean, he’s been with me through 8,000 gowns, literally."

White is known for her stunning outfits as she turned the "Wheel of Fortune" letters. She confessed that she has only repeated an outfit once during her 40-plus years on the beloved game show, but it was "by mistake."

Since the co-host's debut in 1982, she has gone through quite the wardrobe over the years.

She previously reflected on keeping up with the latest trends as fashion evolved.

"Through 40 years, we have had many changes," she told Yahoo! Life in December. "From the big shoulder pads to the skimpy dresses, I've worn it all. The designers send their latest clothes every year and I wear them. So, it's really up to them. It's their style, and I'm modeling their clothes. So, the pressure really isn't on me."

In a video featured on the "Wheel of Fortune" website, White gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she makes her daily wardrobe selection. She explained that she tries on 50 dresses the day before filming and then picks one on the day of the show.

"I don't get to keep them, unfortunately. Designers let me borrow them, and then they take them back," White said in the clip.

She continued to say that her "Wheel of Fortune" wardrobe has motivated her to stay in shape and said that she still wears the same size 6 as when she made her start.

White recently signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.