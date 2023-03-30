‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak calls contestant ‘trouble’ after reaction to off-color guess

Pat Sajak teased a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant for chuckling after he interpreted a wrong answer as something off-color.

"Playing with balls?" contestant Tracina Jones said, guessing the phrase of a "fun and games" puzzle alongside pro wrestler Drew McIntyre at the beginning of WWE tournament week Monday.

"Nope, still time," Sajak answered.

Pro wrestler Xavier Woods couldn’t contain his laughter at the guess. Woods and teammate Mike Bozzuffi eventually came up with the right — and safer — answer: "Playing with dolls."

"You’re trouble," Sajak teased Woods after walking over to the team.

"What did I do?!" Woods, who also goes by Austin Creed, laughed, professing his innocence.

Woods, McIntyre and the game show all posted the clip on their Instagram pages.

"Me and the @figheel did our best to not fall to pieces @wheeloffortune," Woods captioned the post along with a laughing emoji.

One person commented, "I was watching it yesterday…thank god I wasn’t drinking anything or else I would of spit my drink out!!!"

"Xavier we all know what you did," one person commented on McIntyre’s page while another said "their reaction had me WHEEZING."

The show also posted another clip of Sajak teasing Woods earlier in the show after he started playing wingman to Bozzuffi, telling the TV audience, "If I could do one thing. Just to remind everybody. Ladies, this man is single. This man is single. We’re the Bozzuffi boys today! And we’re winning."

"Anytime you’re through, Xavier, you just let me know," Sajak kidded as they both started laughing.

"Woods seems like the perfect wingman if you ask me," one person commented while another joked that Sajak was worried about Woods "taking his job."

This isn't the first time a contestant's incorrect puzzle guess got a big reaction.

Last month, during the game show’s Teen Week, a player named Khushi had two blank spaces before a puzzle in the "food and drink" category was complete. The letters remaining on the puzzle board spelled out, "FRE_ _ TROPICAL FRUIT."

After guessing the second to last letter, "H," correctly, Sajak advised the contestant to "solve it or spin it, but do something quickly."

Khushi spun the wheel one last time before hesitating to choose the letter "G."

Immediately after, an audience member was heard asking, "What?" in the background after a couple of disappointed groans when she did not correctly solve the puzzle.

Although the next contestant gave the correct answer, Sajak addressed Khushi’s flub to the viewers.

"You know when that happens, and you’re sitting at home, you’re saying, ‘How in the world …?' but you know sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you."

Fox New Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.