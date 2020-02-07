What actor has the most on-screen deaths?

A research group determined the actor whose characters die most often in the movie and TV projects they’re in.

Everyone has their favorite actor that can’t seem to survive all the way until the end credits of any movie they appear in. While “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings” actor Sean Bean may jump to mind, he doesn’t even make the top 10 list of actors with the most on-screen deaths.

Buzzbingo tallied the on-screen mortality rate of the world’s top actors using IMDb and Cinemorgue to determine that 75-year-old actor Danny Trejo has the most on-screen deaths of anyone in Hollywood history.

With a massive 65 on-screen deaths, the “Machete” star has met memorable ends in almost every gruesome way imaginable throughout his decades-long career. He beats the runner-up, Christopher Lee, by five on-screen deaths followed by Lance Henriksen, 51 deaths; Vincent Price, 41 deaths; Dennis Hopper, also 41 deaths; Boris Karloff, also 41 deaths; John Hurt, 39 deaths; Bela Lugosi, 36 deaths; Tom Sizemore, also 36 deaths and Eric Roberts, 35 deaths.

Buzzbingo even tallied the top 10 most popular movies in which Trejo’s character meets his end, including “Guns,” “Desperado,” “Heat,” “Anaconda,” “Con Air,” “Point Black,” “Once Upon A Time in Mexico,” “Halloween,” “Predators” and “The Lazarus Papers.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Trejo got his start in acting in the 1985 film “Runaway Train.” As the story goes, he was working as a drug counselor and came to set when one of his clients called him worried that he was going to start using. Trejo dropped everything and paid the young man a visit.

While on set, he taught the cast some of the skills he acquired as a boxer in San Quentin State Prison, where Trejo had been an inmate. When he took off his shirt and revealed his tattoos, the director thought he was so perfect for the role that he gave him his first acting job for $320 a day. Since then, the star hasn’t stopped acting.

Interestingly enough, the group also tallied the on-screen deaths of actresses. It found that, when it comes to women, the rate of on-screen mortality diminishes significantly. Shelley Winters tops the list of the most perished actress with 20 on-screen deaths, significantly fewer than Trejo’s 65. Right behind her are Julianne Moore at 17 followed by Jennifer Jason Leigh at just 14.