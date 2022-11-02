Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Weird Al' Yankovic reveals if he really had a romance with Madonna

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 2 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The parody film of "Weird Al" Yankovic's life has fans wondering if scenes in the movie really happened, or if they are just elaborate imaginations from the performer himself.

The trailer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" previewed a makeout scene between Yankovic and Madonna. Fans were immediately curious about the authenticity of this on-screen relationship, so much so that they started searching on the Internet for the answers, much to the amusement of Yankovic.

He tweeted about the incident in September.

In a new interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Yankovic revealed the truthful nature of his relationship with the "Material Girl." 

"It's obvious that there's something going on with me and Madonna in the trailer," he shared. "So everyone's like, ‘Did that really happen? Did Weird Al and Madonna have a thing?'"

While promoting his new biopic, "Weird Al" Yankovic shared the truth behind his rumored relationship with Madonna.

While promoting his new biopic, "Weird Al" Yankovic shared the truth behind his rumored relationship with Madonna. (Michael Kovac/Ethan Miller )

'WEIRD AL' YANKOVIC'S MOVIE STARRING DANIEL RADCLIFFE GETS NOVEMBER RELE

He shared while "there are a few little nuggets of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic," his steamy makeout scene with Madonna is fiction.

"Our relationship is platonic, by the way," he clarified before adding, "The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like, 45 seconds backstage. So that's the extent of the relationship."

"Weird Al" Yankovic poses with Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe, who play Madonna and "Weird Al," respectively.

"Weird Al" Yankovic poses with Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe, who play Madonna and "Weird Al," respectively. (Theo Wargo)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fallon followed up, asking Yankovic, "And she's in the whole movie?" 

The 63-year-old Yankovic laughed and said "Oh, she's a huge part of the movie!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Weird Al" Yankovic talked about the moment he met Madonna.

While on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Weird Al" Yankovic talked about the moment he met Madonna. (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe as the eccentric singer and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna.

The film is produced by Yankovic.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending