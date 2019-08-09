Surveillance video shows Danny Trejo rush to save baby after car crash

Newly released surveillance video shows actor Danny Trejo run toward an overturned SUV to help save a special-needs baby moments after another car slams into the vehicle after running a red light Wednesday.

Trejo, 75, is the first bystander seen heading to the crash in the San Fernando Valley's Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles.

DANNY TREJO ON SAVING BABY GIRL FROM CRASHED SUV: 'THANK GOD I WAS IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME'

"I got into the car, but I couldn’t unbuckle the seatbelt... If the baby wasn’t in that car seat, it probably would have died, because it tore off the whole backseat. And so this little girl, Monica Jackson, she reached her little hand in, to be able to push that button and that’s when I got the kid out."

Los Angeles firefighters freed the baby's grandmother who was trapped in the driver’s seat.

Trejo said he knew what to do because he works with special needs children.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.