Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

Voice of The Count dies: Favorite 'Sesame Street' character?

By | SodaHead.com
In this June 2012 publicity photo released by "Sesame Street," puppeteer Jerry Nelson is shown with "Sesame Street" character Count von Count in New York. Sesame Workshop announced that Nelson, who suffered from emphysema, died at age 78 on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012, in his Massachusetts home on Cape Cod. (AP Photo/Sesame Workshop, Gil Vaknin)

One, two, three peanut butter and jelly sandwiches! Sound familiar? You probably grew up watching Count von Count on "Sesame Street" -- and you're probably sad to hear that Jerry Nelson, the voice behind the puppet, died last Thursday night at age 78, according to The Associated Press.

"Every description of his characters describes Jerry as well," "Sesame Street" executive producer Carol-Lynn Parente told the AP. "Silly, funny, vulnerable, passionate and musical, for sure. That voice of his was superb." She continued, "We're having a rough day on the Street."

Here's a little piece of trivia for you: The Count is a vampire modeled after Bela Lugosi's interpretation of Count Dracula (hence that famous laugh). Whether you ... want ... Cookie or prefer collecting paper clips, let us know: Who's your favorite "Sesame Street" character?