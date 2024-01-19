Condé Nast honcho Anna Wintour failed to remove signature shades while laying off staff, impacted writer says

Famed Condé Nast executive Anna Wintour failed to take off her signature dark sunglasses when she informed employees of Pitchfork they were all losing their jobs this week, according to one of the impacted staffers.

"One absolutely bizarro detail from this week is that Anna Wintour — seated indoors at a conference table — did not remove her sunglasses while she was telling us that we were about to get canned. The indecency we’ve seen from upper management this week is appalling," Allison Hussey, a now-former Pitchfork employee, posted on X.

Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

VOGUE'S ANNA WINTOUR APOLOGIZES FOR RACE-RELATED ‘MISTAKES’ AT MAGAZINE

The layoffs came as Wintour reportedly announced to staffers in a memo that Pitchfork was merging with GQ. Wintour, who has a reputation for being equal parts demanding and controversial, announced the changes on Wednesday.

"It’s unclear whether Wintour’s reported decision not to emove her eyewear during the meeting was a deliberate fashion choice or, rather, a way to avoid having to look Pitchfork’s employees in the eye," Variety’s Todd Spangler wrote.

The legendary Wintour quickly climbed the ranks of fashion journalism after stops at New York Magazine and House and Garden before she landed the role of editor at British Vogue — which she held from 1985 to 1987 before taking over the Vogue imprint entirely. She has been in charge of Vogue since 1988 and is now the chief content officer of parent company Condé Nast.

In 1989, the hard-charging Wintour reshaped the future of high-fashion magazine covers when Vogue released its May issue that featured the controversial Madonna as its main draw. It was the first time that any celebrity had graced the coveted cover.

She also had previous stints at Viva and Savvy — as well as Harper’s & Queen, where she worked as an editorial assistant. Wintour then jumped to Harper's Bazaar, where she worked as a junior fashion editor.

The book and film "The Devil Wears Prada," about an overbearing fashion magazine editor, was said to be based on Wintour.

EX-MSNBC HOST TIFFANY CROSS GOES OFF ON NETWORK ABOUT HER TREATMENT: I HAD MY 'INTELLIGENCE QUESTIONED'

The NewsGuild of New York blasted Condé Nast for the layoffs.

"Pitchfork Union and The NewsGuild of New York categorically condemn the Condé Nast announcement Wednesday that it plans to lay off eight Guild-represented members as part of an internal corporate reorganization that will ‘fold’ Pitchfork into GQ magazine," the Guild wrote.

"Condé Nast provided no further information about the future of the premiere music publication, demonstrating once again a lack of regard for the workers who have contributed to the company’s success," the Guild continued. "Condé Nast management announced on Nov. 1 plans to lay off 5% of its workforce. Since then the Guild has been fighting on behalf of all affected workers. In a December meeting with Guild bargaining members, Condé Nast representatives said there would be no layoffs at Pitchfork. We saw Wednesday just how untrustworthy Condé Nast management is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.