VMA red carpet: Nev Schulman shares the secret to 10 years of 'Catfish'

The MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday night and Fox News Digital caught up with Yaniv "Nev" Schulman on the red carpet to talk about his hit TV series "Catfish," based on a documentary of the same name.

When asked how he keeps the show fresh after a decade on the air, Nev said, "Well bringing in Kamie, our new cohost, was a big step in keeping the show fresh. I’m excited because [Laura Perlongo] is going to be doing some episodes. We’re going to have a few other special guest cohosts that are going to be popping up in the future."

He continued, "But honestly, what keeps the show fresh are the stories and the fact that as culture changes, and social media changes, the show keeps updating on its own. Coupled with great post-production and graphics and editing, it just keeps working."

"Catfish" originally aired on Nov. 12, 2012, and is one of MTV’s longest-running programs. The show is based on the premise of people writing to Nev and his co-host to seek help in determining if they are being "catfished," which is slang for being on the receiving end of someone using a fake identity online. This is achieved via a combination of background checks, investigations and on-camera confrontations between the Catfish team and the "catfisher."

"Our craziest story was probably the mom who was catfishing a teenage boy with pictures of her own daughter," Nev told Fox News Digital.

The MTV Video Music Awards have long been a cultural staple with many iconic pop culture moments taking place on stage. Tonight's show has a star-studded lineup of performers such as Lizzo, Måneskin, J Balvin, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, and for the first time ever, a performance by a male country artist, Kane Brown.