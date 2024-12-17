Victoria Beckham shuts down plastic surgery rumors, credits appearance to 'clever contouring'

Victoria Beckham is putting an end to rumors she altered her appearance.

While on the "Today" show, the 50-year-old former Spice Girl responded to rumors she had had a nose job, explaining the change in her appearance can be attributed to the way she contours her face.

"I like to draw," she said on the show. "I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever. ... No, never. It’s clever contouring."

This isn't the first time Victoria has spoken out publicly about her use of contouring to change the look of her face.

In January, the fashion designer posted a video to her Instagram, showing her followers how to properly use the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus from her makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, during which she showed how she contours her nose.

"I always start by slimming down my nose," the star said in the video. "So, I'm literally going to draw two lines down either side of my nose to really shade down the sides.

"What this is going to do, is when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it's going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose."

Rumors she's gotten a nose job have been circulating the internet since 2022. In a video with beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury at the time, Victoria was asked about the rumors, telling Tilbury she's "always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick."

The singer celebrated her 50th birthday in April, ringing in the milestone birthday with a big party.

The highlight of the evening was the impromptu reunion of all five Spice Girls — Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Beckham (Posh Spice).

Victoria's husband, soccer player David Beckham, posted the moment on Instagram, a move appreciated by fans of the popular girl group.

"David, you’ve just saved the spice world," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "We’ve waited decades for this and it did not disappoint!! the queens are back!"

Victoria shared the video on her own Instagram, writing, "The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!"