Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with her mother Sofia Laine over alleged unpaid work: report

Vanessa Bryant has settled the lawsuit she was embroiled in with her mother Sofia Laine.

Back in December, Laine, 68, filed a complaint in California alleging Bryant owes Laine for past unpaid work as a "longtime personal assistant and nanny" for the Bryant family, court documents revealed at the time.

Terms of the settlement have not been made public but reports on Friday said the case is officially closed.

Shortly after Laine filed the suit, Bryant slammed her mother, calling it "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful" given she was still reeling from the tragic loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were two of nine victims that died in a helicopter crash months prior.

Laine argued in her complaint that before Kobe's untimely death on Jan. 26 at age 41, the basketball icon had "promised to take care of" Laine "for the rest of her life."

"Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant's promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants' representations, agreements and promises at any stage."

Shortly after Laine's filing, Bryant called her mother's suit an attempt to "extort a financial windfall."

Bryant also maintained her mother is "continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family" in a statement to People.

Bryant is mother to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri Kobe, 2. She previously stressed that she has supported Laine for nearly two decades and added that at no point was Laine ever a personal assistant to the Bryants, nor was Laine ever a nanny to her granddaughters.