'Vanderpump Rules' star Katie Maloney reveals 20-pound weight loss: 'It feels good'

"Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney says she's feeling good after revealing she lost 20 pounds.

The Bravo star, 33, shared a health update on her Instagram Story this week after a fan complimented her for looking "amazing" and asked if she had shed some weight.

"I have -- and thank you," the reality star responded, according to Us Weekly. "I've lost a little over 20 pounds. It feels good."

Fans then asked Maloney for advice after the TV personality revealed she initially struggled with losing the weight by dieting.

"I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done," she explained, according to the outlet.

It didn't end up being a thyroid issue, Maloney explained, but she did learn that her glucose levels "were pretty high" and that could have led to "pre-diabetic problems" had she not been made aware.

Maloney informed her followers that she met a "really great" nutritionist who shared tips on how to eat "for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive."

"So now I have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn't be eating," Maloney added.

The reality star insisted that she is no longer dieting.

Maloney's struggles with weight became a topic of debate on the hit Bravo series, which follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump's staff at her Los Angeles restaurant Sur. Maloney's body was criticized by cast member James Kennedy, who temporarily lost his gig at the restaurant for his choice words about Maloney's figure.

Maloney spoke out about body shamers in a tweet last year to let her fans know that she wasn't going to tolerate her weight becoming a topic of discussion any longer.

"For the last 3 years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation. I say 'let' because I didn't have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR 3 YEARS. I'm not perfect. I know who I am. But I'm not a weak b---h."

And in September 2019, Maloney oozed confidence with a full-body shot of herself in a one-piece swimsuit.

"Tell your dad I say 'hi,'" she captioned the snap.