Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant wrecked after sports car drives through the wall

A fancy sports car smashed through Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood bar and restaurant Pump during Sunday brunch service, Page Six has confirmed.

Vanderpump’s rep told us the vehicle “slammed through” the patio — which features a glass wall — just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

One woman was “slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts,” with the rep telling us: “We are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch.”

In a photo given to Page Six, shattered glass is seen all over the sports car, tables and chairs.

According to TMZ, drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor, and the car lost control while trying to make a left turn.

We’re told the driver of the car was speaking with the police at Pump.

Vanderpump’s other West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, is the subject of her Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules.” Pump is also featured on the series.

