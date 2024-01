Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Valerie Bertinelli is working through some professional disappointment on social media after she says she was let go from "Kids Baking Championship."

In a video shared on her Instagram, Bertinelli explained that she received confirmation the previous night and had been "avoiding" facing it "because it really hurt my feelings."

She continued, "And I know it’s not supposed to, logically I know that it’s business. Budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on ‘Kids Baking Championship.’ It really sucks."

Bertinelli had been the host of the show, alongside Food Network star Duff Goldman, since 2015. Food Network did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding Bertinelli’s time ending on the show.

The 63-year-old continued, explaining that the episodes currently airing were filmed back in the summer of 2022, "which was my apex year of hell. Like I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine, because that’s what you do.

"And, without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life. Working with all those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water, it helped me, it was like a flotation device."

She added, "So it really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say ‘Hey, I made it through, hi!’"

In May 2022, Bertinelli filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage.

When it was finalized in November, she said in an Instagram video, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over."

In her post, the "One Day at a Time" star thanked her co-host Goldman and the rest of the crew behind the scenes at "Kids Baking Championship" for their time together.

She also left words of encouragement for past and present contestants.

"And to all the bakers that are coming in for the new season, even though I won’t be there, I’ll be there with you in spirit and I just want you to remember this: You are there for a reason. You’re some of the best bakers in America right now. And if you don’t make it to the next round, please always remember this, it’s not because you’re not a good baker, you just had a bad day," she said.

"So always, always believe in yourself. Please do that for me. And keep baking. I’ll miss you guys."