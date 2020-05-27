Ultra Music Festival faces lawsuit after allegedly denying refunds over rescheduled event

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The organizers of Ultra Music Festival -- a three-day electronic dance music festival in Miami -- are being sued by two men who claim they were denied refunds after the event was canceled back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit from Samuel Hernandez, of Miami, and Richard Montoure, of Washington state, was filed in Miami federal court on Tuesday. In addition, they are seeking class-action status to obtain full refunds, with interest, for ticketholders.

Ultra, which draws thousands of people from around the world, was set to kick off the weekend of March 20 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, but strict social distancing guidelines imposed by state and local governments earlier that month to combat the spread of the novel virus banned all large gatherings, including festivals and concerts.

Following negotiations with the city of Miami, Ultra organizers announced they were postponing the festival until March 2021, according to the lawsuit. Organizers allegedly offered to honor the tickets for the 2021 or 2022 events, in addition to special deals, ticket packages and merchandise discounts, but hadn't mentioned cash refunds, Rolling Stone reported, citing the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Ultra is keeping the money rather than offering refunds, and that is unjust and inequitable. Although the company's terms and conditions state it reserves the right not to offer refunds if the event is postponed, the lawsuit claims the terms are unenforceable and should be voided.

Joe Sauder of Sauder Schelkopf LLC -- the plaintiffs' representation in the case -- told Rolling Stone in a statement on Wednesday: “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of the global economy but we do not believe that gives the Ultra Music Festival the right to shift the burden of this extraordinary crisis onto its customers, who, in some cases, paid hundreds of dollars to attend this festival and now the COVID-19 pandemic has or will preclude them from ever using any credit."

"We look forward to seeking to recover cash refunds for our clients and the class members," the statement concluded.

Among the acts that were scheduled to perform at the South Florida event were David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Cash Cash, Martin Garrix and Galantis, according to the Ultra website.

Ultra did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report