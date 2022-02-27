Expand / Collapse search
Saturday Night Live
Published

Ukrainian choral performance opens 'Saturday Night Live' with John Mulaney as host

It was the show's first episode since its hiatus to accommodate its network NBC's Winter Olympics coverage

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live" opened its first show in a month with a tribute to the Ukrainian people as John Mulaney served as host.

It was a much more somber opening for the TV show as the Ukrainian Chorus Domka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine." Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

It was the show's first episode since its hiatus to accommodate its network NBC's Winter Olympics coverage. It was Mulaney's fifth time as host.

The comedian addressed his recent struggles with cocaine addiction. "It’s wonderful to be in a place that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health," Mulaney said.

Later in the episode, the "Weekend Update" segment addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Pictured: Musical guest LCD Soundsystem, host John Mulaney, and Cecily Strong during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, February 25, 2022.

Pictured: Musical guest LCD Soundsystem, host John Mulaney, and Cecily Strong during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, February 25, 2022. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

"Putin launched the attack with support of allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson," joked Colin Jost.

Michael Che chimed in: "This is a tough subject to make jokes about. I’ve seen attacks like this on other countries, but never a white one."

Sasha Savitsky covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

