Twenty One Pilots forced to cancel show because of NBA playoffs conflict

Not everyone in Toronto was pleased with the Raptors' win in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Final on Saturday.

Ohio-born music band Twenty One Pilots took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that they would have to cancel their second show Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena due to scheduling conflicts with the NBA finals.

“Congrats @Raptors on making the finals. this means we have to cancel night number two of our toronto shows for the @NBA to have arena access,” the band said in a post.

The Toronto Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win the series in six games against the Milwaukee Bucks, making this the first final appearance for the franchise.

The band was set to hold two shows, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, but because of “technical load-in & set up” need for the final, Scotiabank Arena said it would be canceling the second show.

Fans were refunded and ticket holders were offered the chance for tickets to the first show.

The Raptors will host the two-time defending champions the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.