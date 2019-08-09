Trump slams Hollywood amid ‘The Hunt’ backlash: ‘Tremendous disservice to our country’

President Trump said Hollywood is doing a “tremendous disservice” to America as NBC’s Universal Pictures is set to release “The Hunt,” a film about privileged vacationers hunting “deplorables” for sport.

Trump discussed gun control and expanded background checks for gun owners during a gaggle outside the White House when he condemned the violence depicted in Hollywood blockbusters.

HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER THAT SATIRIZES KILLING OF ‘DEPLORABLES’ CAUSES OUTRAGE: ‘DEMENTED AND EVIL’

“Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites. I think the elites are the people they go after in many cases. But Hollywood is really terrible,” Trump said. “What they’re doing, with the kind of movie they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

Trump was presumably referring to “The Hunt,” which has been under fire since The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that the film “follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals.”

Trump added that Hollywood honchos “treat conservatives, Republicans totally different” than they treat others.

NBC’s Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Hunt” has caused outrage, with critics calling it everything from “political violence” to “sick murder fantasies about right-wingers.” The backlash has resulted in numerous cable news segments and seemingly got the attention of the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Hollywood Reporter, characters in the film refer to the victims as “deplorables,” which is the derogatory term Hillary Clinton infamously dubbed Trump supporters during the 2016 election.

“The Hunt” is billed as a satirical take on wealthy thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans.

NBC Universal’s “The Hunt” is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 27.