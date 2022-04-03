Grammys host Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith Oscars slap: ‘Keeping people's names out of our mouths’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith jokes have begun at the 2022 Grammys.

The 64th Annual Award show is being held in Las Vegas and during the pre-ceremony, LeVar Burton, introduced one of this year's presenters, Nate Bargazte, with a jab towards Smith.

‘KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELVES’

"I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian. If you know what I mean," Burton began his introduction.

"So I need to caution everybody: Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Alright?" Burton joked.

GRAMMY AWARDS SET SIGHTS ON LAS VEGAS FOR FIRST TIME

‘COMEDIANS HAVE TO WEAR' HELMETS ‘NOW’

Burton introduced the next presenter, comedian Nate Bargazte, who walked onto the stage wearing a black helmet, obviously referencing the Smith and Chris Rock slap.

"They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts," Bargazte said. "It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me."

‘KEEPING PEOPLE'S NAMES OUT OF OUR MOUTHS'

This year's host, Trevor Noah, also made his own joke towards the "King Richard" star. "We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths," Noah joked during the beginning of the show.

This is the first award show following the viral 2022 Oscars slap that occurred last Sunday.

‘STAY 500 FEET AWAY FROM ME’

Questlove went on to joke before presenting an award and said, "I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

"Just playing," he added, before presenting.

Following Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, the actor has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences .

Smith announced his resignation in a statement on Friday, stating that he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the Board.

David Rubin, president of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement that it has accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin said.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.