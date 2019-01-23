'Daily Show' host mocks Gillibrand again, this time over her past Trump-like positions not being 'racist'

President Trump's immigration policies are "racist," U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has claimed, but when the New York Democrat held similar positions herself in the past -- before changing them -- her stands were merely not "empathetic" and not "kind."

That kind of thinking was the latest target for “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah as he took more shots at Gillibrand on Tuesday.

“It’s hard for her to say Trump’s policies are racist, but her identical policies were just unkind,” Noah said, mocking Gillibrand. "Yeah, my policies used to be racist and then they changed! You know the headlines would just be, ‘Gillibrand Admits Racism!’”

Gillibrand had discussed her shifting immigration stands Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in her first interview since announcing she plans to run for president in 2020.

Tapper asked her: “If Trump’s immigration positions are racist, were they racist when you held some of those positions as well?”

“They certainly weren’t empathetic, and they weren’t kind, and I did not think about suffering in other people’s lives,” Gillibrand responded, before adding that her views changed after she visited Brooklyn and got some insights from a fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Noah quipped that Trump’s new nickname for Gillibrand might be “Ku Klux Kirsten,” who is “trying to steal the nomination from Native Americans like Elizabeth Warren.”

Shortly after announcing her 2020 plans on Stephen Colbert's “The Late Show” last week, Noah mocked the 52-year-old senator for calling herself “a young mom" who would "fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own."

“As much as I love Senator Gillibrand," Noah told his audience, "I did think it was a little weird that she said ‘as a young mom.’ Because at 52, she isn’t old, but she also isn’t a young mom.

“I feel like she said that to appeal to young mom voters, but it’s still weird. It would be like if Bernie came out and is like, ‘As a person of color, I’m announcing my run for president of the United States.’”