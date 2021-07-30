'Top Gun: Maverick' star Lewis Pullman reveals he 'puked so much' filming flight scenes: Never 'on camera'

Motion sickness is real.

Such was certainly the case for "Top Gun: Maverick" star Lewis Pullman, who admitted as much right after exiting a Los Angeles-bound flight on Thursday.

The actor was interviewed by TMZ in a pickup terminal at LAX and Pullman wasn’t shy in sharing that he "puked so much" while filming the movie's flight scenes.

"I’ll be the first to admit it," he quipped, stating that he never threw up "on camera."

"The real ‘Top Gun' pilots don’t puke," he said while walking and talking, further explaining that the provided mechanisms for puking included a "little plastic bag and a little boot with powder that made it all… [presumably dissolve into whatever matter]." Pullman’s explanation was cut short when he had to enter an elevator in the parking garage.

Earlier in the conversation, Pullman said he "can’t talk" about the specifics of what flight school entailed, citing a nondisclosure but maintained that he enjoyed it "so much."

The "Bad Times at the El Royale" actor also explained that fans of the film, which stars Tom Cruise, will "understand" and appreciate the wait when they see it in "IMAX." The film is currently slated for a November 19 theater release.

"There’s nothing like working with a bunch of great actors and with Tom Cruise who is the best movie star around, you know," he said, adding, "He’s like a force to be reckoned with."

Asked about his fear of heights, Pullman said he initially didn’t believe he would fare well in the latest "Top Gun" iteration but "when you’re getting a rundown of aviation from Tom Cruise, you can’t help but be enthusiastic about it."

He added that Cruise is a great instructor and doubled down that "everything you see Cruise do in the film, he did in real life," noting that Cruised set them "up for success" with his approach during pilot training.

The film industry as a whole has been rocked since the global health crisis first surged last March. The latest effort from Cruise and company was originally set for release last year, but Paramount announced last July that it was moving to 2021.