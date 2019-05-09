'Too soon': Whoopi Goldberg pushes back on Dems who showed up to vigil after shooting

Liberal "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg criticized Democratic politicians who spoke at a vigil in the wake of the Colorado school shooting on Tuesday, prompting a massive student walkout.

"I think the politicians went too soon. I don't think they should have been there yesterday," she said. "I think the kids should have had the time to be with each other."

She appeared to refer to Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Co., who is also running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Co., both of whom spoke at a school vigil organized by prominent gun control advocacy groups.

Students reportedly criticized the politicized messaging and a large crowd walked out after Bennet and Crow spoke.

“We can’t be used [as] a reason for gun control. We are people, not a statement," one student said, according to Colorado Politics.

The students reportedly held their cell phones up outside of the school and indicated they wanted reform related to mental health.

The shooting left eight students injured and took place just miles away from the Columbine High School shooting that occured 20 years ago.

"View" co-host Joy Behar reacted to the shooting by decrying the United States' lack of gun control and the "shame[ful]" reality that children had to protect each other at schools.

"It is the shame of this country that the children have to protect other children," she said before blasting "feckless leaders" for not acting to prevent gun violence.

She and her co-hosts were reacting to news that 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, the only death in the shooting, apparently sacrificed himself by leaping in front of one of the suspects. Another student, Brendan Bialy, also risked his life in trying to subdue one of the shooters.

Behar also asked the question that many Democrats have asked after mass shootings. "How many children have to die before somebody does something?" she asked, referring to politicians' inaction on gun control.

She went on to compare the United States to other countries with gun control. "I have a question. I mean, every country has mentally ill people and yet they're not having these mass shootings," she said.