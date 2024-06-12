Tony Lo Bianco, 'The French Connection' actor, dead at 87

Tony Lo Bianco, best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film "The French Connection," has died. He was 87.

Lo Bianco died Tuesday night at his horse farm in Maryland after a battle with prostate cancer, representatives for the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"His beloved wife, Alyse, was by his side," the representative said in an email.

Lo Bianco was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936. A former Golden Gloves boxer, he would go on to act in theater, film and television, famously portraying mobster Sal Boca in William Friedkin’s "The French Connection." The film, which also starred Gene Hackman and Roy Schieder, was released in 1971 and won five Academy Awards.

Lo Bianco was also known for playing the role of "lonely hearts killer" Raymond Fernandez in the 1970 crime film "The Honeymoon Killers." He would appear on screen alongside Richard Gere in "Bloodbrothers" and Clint Eastwood in "City Heat."

Lo Bianco acted in 102 films during his career, according to his website. His last film was the 2022 Ray Romano-directed comedy "Somewhere in Queens."

Lo Bianco also acted on stage, earning a Tony Award nomination in 1983 for his portrayal of Eddie Carbone in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s "A View from the Bridge." He won an Obie Award for his role in an off-Broadway production of "Yanks-3, Detroit-0, Top of the 7th" in 1975.

His television credits include "Police Story," "Jesus of Nazareth," "Marco Polo," "The Twilight Zone," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Law and Order."

Lo Bianco was also involved in many charitable organizations throughout his life, including the United Service Organizations (USO), Building Homes for Heroes, The Wounded Warrior Project, the National Italian American Foundation, Sons of Italy in America, among others.

His support of U.S. veterans led him to produce and narrate a tribute video called "Just a Common Soldier." The video has received over 22 million views and received two Emmys, according to Lo Bianco's website.