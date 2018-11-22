Toni Braxton's yellow diamond engagement ring missing after flight: report

Famed singer Toni Braxton lost her canary yellow diamond engagement ring after locating her missing luggage from a recent Delta flight and took to Twitter on Tuesday to appeal to the public for help.

Braxton, 51, recovered her missing luggage and said the ring was missing, People reported.

"Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! I promise, no questions asked!" Braxton tweeted.

The Grammy award-winning artist got engaged earlier this year to rapper Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams). They had been dating for about two years, after being friends for around 17 years, she told Entertainment Tonight.

She said on Instagram that she was "feeling back to my old self again," but was sad that her engagement ring, which she named Bonnie, was missing.

Delta responded in a tweet to the R&B star that they will assist in the ring search.