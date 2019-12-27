Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to joke about his cameo being cut from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s version of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).” — US President Donald Trump tweet about Justin Trudeau

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!,” Trump tweeted, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



“The movie will never be the same! (just kidding),” Trump added.



TRUMP SAYS HE GETS ALONG 'GREAT' WITH NATO LEADERS AFTER VIDEO SHOWING APPARENT MOCKERY



Sharp viewers blasted the state-owned broadcaster earlier Thursday after noticing Trump’s scene was missing from the 1992 sequel, which aired earlier in the month.

In the iconic holiday film, Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, walks into the Plaza Hotel by himself as he is separated from his family. He runs into a passerby played by Trump and asks, "Excuse me, where's the lobby?"

"Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds as he towers over a young Culkin.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CBC said the movie wasn’t edited for political purposes, but rather to allow for commercial breaks.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC, said in a statement.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report