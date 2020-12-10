Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, 'Friday' actor, dead at 62

Actor and former wrestler Tommy "Tiny" Lister has died at age 62.

Lister was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, Calif., on Thursday afternoon, his manager Cindy Cowan said.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office is investigating, and a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

He was diagnosed with and overcame coronavirus earlier this year, Cowan said, however, he fell ill again about a week ago and was having trouble breathing.

“He was a gentle giant,” Cowan said. “He had a smile as broad as you could imagine. He’s going to be missed by so many. We’re all devastated.”

Lister started his career as a wrestler, standing 6-foot-5 with broad shoulders at about 275 pounds. His early roles included HBO football series “1st & Ten” along with appearances in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” which starred Eddie Murphy, and “No Holds Barred,” the 1989 film where his character Zeus challenged Hulk Hogan in a wrestling match.

1995's "Friday" saw Lister play the intimidating Deebo in his most notable role. He also reprised the role in the film's 2002 sequel, "Next Friday."

His character was known for his infamous line “Get knocked out like your father used to.”

The "Friday" films also starred Ice Cube and John Witherspoon. The franchise also saw Mike Epps, Nia Long and Regina King appear in various films.

“RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister,” Ice Cube said Thursday night on Instagram. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Lister also appeared in “The Fifth Element," “The Dark Knight" and “Austin Powers in Goldmember."

The Associated Press contributed to this report