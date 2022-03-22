Tom Hanks photobombs bride on her wedding day: ‘We all lost it’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks made one bride’s big day even better.

The Oscar winner, 65, joined in on a bridal party's photo shoot outside of the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Grace Gwaltney, the bride, revealed she was "shocked" to see the "Forrest Gump" star.

Gwaltney told KCRA, "He was like, 'Hey! I'm Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,' and I immediately froze and was just looking around. I didn't know what to do."

TOM HANKS SAID HE TURNED DOWN OFFER FROM JEFF BEZOS TO GO TO SPACE

The bride’s wedding photographer, Rachel Rowland, also detailed the encounter to KCRA.

"We all lost it," Rowland said. "The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!"

Rowland shared with the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette that the bridal party "started screaming and were pretty much in shock" after the encounter.

Gwaltney said she knew it was Hanks right when he started talking. She confessed that she recognized his voice.

"You see him and then he starts speaking and he was like, 'You look so beautiful. I'm so happy for you.' He was talking in my ear," Gwaltney shared. "I was thinking of ‘Toy Story.'"

The bride detailed in her interview with the local Pittsburgh news outlet that she shared the news with her husband, Luke, before they exchanged vows.

"We had a moment before the ceremony, and we prayed, and we were holding hands and going back-to-back so we wouldn't see each other," she said. "'Luke, I just met Tom Hanks.' I had to sneak that in there."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The bride shared that she is a fan of Hanks and knew he was in town filming his new movie, "A Man Called Otto." She shared that in her opinion, Hanks is "the perfect person" to play the role.

"He is filming his new movie, and my sister and I were just talking about how much we love the book that he is filming the movie for, so it was kinda like full-circle," Gwaltney said. "It was honestly like crazy because we were just talking about him."

She concluded her interview by sharing how "lucky" she felt to have met Hanks.

"I'm sure a lot of other Pittsburgh brides would love for him to photobomb their shots," she said of Hanks, who has crashed several weddings in the past.

On Tuesday in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Hanks was captured interacting with other fans while he was filming scenes for his new movie.

A woman shared a video to Facebook of her 2-year-old daughter waving to Hanks from her living room window, which had a direct view of the set.

"We're gonna make a movie!" Hanks shouted back to the toddler as he waved to the camera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanks' latest film is a remake of the original 2015 Swedish film that highlights a retired man who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his eccentric new neighbors.

The original Swedish film adaptation was nominated for two Academy Awards and was the highest-grossing foreign film of 2016 in the United States.