Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine

Ever the funnyman, Tom Hanks has an idea for what to coronavirus vaccine should be called.

During a recent appearance on the NPR podcast "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" the 63-year-old movie star opened up about how he and his wife Rita Wilson are giving back after both fighting off the virus.

"A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do?" said Hanks. "And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'"

Hanks was referring to the antibodies developed by individuals that have successfully fought off the virus, and are currently being studied in the hopes of using them to create a vaccine.

"...We will be giving [blood] now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine," he joked.

While Hanks has gotten creative about naming the potential vaccine, he joked that he's not looking to capitalize on it.

"I'm not trying to hog it with a copyright," he said. "I'm not going to the patent office."

Hanks and Wilson, 63, have both recovered from the virus, the "Cast Away" star said.

"We are just fine, dandy," said Hanks. "We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

While isolating, Hanks has been able to take advantage of all of his newfound free time.

"I've done the Marie Kondo-izing of much of my life, I must say," he said. "I found this microphone. That's one thing. I didn't even realize I had this microphone. So I'm glad it was in the original box, so I pulled it out. But I got to say, if I win one hand of Solitaire, I immediately try to see if I can get two in a row, so I'm busy. I am very, very busy enough."