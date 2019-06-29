Tom Hanks on parting with 'Toy Story' character Woody: 'It was terrible'

Saying farewell to the “Toy Story” character Woody was no easy task for actor Tom Hanks, who has voiced the beloved sheriff since the start of the franchise.

Hanks, during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” earlier this week, was questioned by host Graham Norton about “Toy Story 4,” which hit theatres earlier this month.

"This is the last one, so what's that like?" Norton asked. "Is it emotional or is it just like another day at the office?"

“It was terrible, it was terrible,” Hanks, 62, replied. "I started recording Woody in 1991, that's when we got together to do the first one."

He added: “You record these things over about four years, and the last session — I thought it would just be odds and ends — but I was in the same studio with the same microphone, and [at the end] they said 'OK, great, thanks.' And just like that, 20 however many years were over.”

Hanks then said he asked if there was anything else he needed to do.

“No, no, I gotta say, 'Lookout, Buzz or some line?' and they said, 'Nope, you're done,’” he recalled.

Hanks continued: “My lip started quivering. You ever do this, when you're so uncomfortable all you can say is, 'Well, oh, my my. Oh my, my my my my. Oh, well.' And the only thing to do was to go and get in my car and drive away.”

When in his car, "I heard the music and the sun was going down, the credits were rolling on my life, everything was done,” he added.