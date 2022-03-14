Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan reacts to his NFL return after brief retirement: ‘Thank God’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bridget Moynahan is cheering on her ex Tom Brady as he returns to the NFL after a 40-day retirement.

On Sunday, the "Blue Bloods" actress shared a screenshot of an article that announced the 44-year-old’s comeback.

"Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays," captioned the 50-year-old. "Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!"

The pair dated between 2004 and 2006. They’ve maintained a strong relationship as they raise their 14-year-old son John "Jack" Moynahan.

When Brady previously announced his retirement, Moynahan sent her good wishes to the quarterback.

"So proud of @tombrady," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, also praised the star for his decision to return to the field. The supermodel took to the comments section of his post on Instagram and wrote, "Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!"

Brady and the supermodel, 41, tied the knot in 2009. They share two children.

Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

It was Sunday when Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has "unfinished business." The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1. But he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer Family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.

His reversal sent shock waves throughout the sports world, and his teammates and Buccaneers fans reacted with jubilation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.