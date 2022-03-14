Jane Fonda says Tom Brady sent her a ‘humongous’ floral arrangement after shoulder replacement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda received a special surprise from an unexpected star.

On Saturday, the actress revealed that Tom Brady sent her a "humongous" floral arrangement after her shoulder replacement.

"He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced," the 84-year-old told People magazine about the NFL star. "I think it’s going to last forever… the shoulder and the orchids."

Fonda’s "Grace and Frankie" co-star Lily Tomlin joked, "I’m gonna get my shoulder replaced, so he’ll send me some."

According to the outlet, Fonda and Brady, 44, haven’t met in person. However, Fonda will be starring alongside Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy "Brady." The show is based on the true story of four New England Patriots fans who embarked on a trip to see the quarterback play in 2017’s Super Bowl LI. Brady will serve as producer and actor on the project.

The outlet noted that Brady has previously flexed his acting muscle in several cameos. Among his credits are "Stuck On You," "Entourage" and "Ted 2," among others.

On Sunday, Brady called off his retirement from football, noting he has "unfinished business." Brady confirmed on social media that he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on Feb. 1. But he changed his mind about staying home, a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur. Brady sat with the Glazer Family, who own Manchester United and the Buccaneers.

As for Fonda and Tomlin, they can be seen in "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix, which is expected to drop the remainder of its seventh and final season later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.