Today on Fox News, May 23, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Donald Trump Jr.; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; Retired Navy Vice Adm. John Bird on the importance of Memorial Day.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: John Browne, former member of the British Parliament and adviser to Margaret Thatcher.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Tim Bardole, Iowa farmer and president-elect of the Iowa Soybean Association.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: James Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: " ‘American Taliban’ Tastes Freedom" - John Walker Lindh, the “American Taliban,” who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for supporting a terrorist group, will be released Thursday, three years early. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., explains why he doesn’t think Lindh should ever be set free. Nevada joins 14 other states and the District of Columbia in trying to ditch the Electoral College. Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor, weighs in on what our elections may look like if the popular vote decides. Plus, commentary by Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Kirk Lippold, former commander of the USS Cole, and Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group, on the latest in the rising tension between the U.S. and Iran and more. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday” and Dr. Drew Pinsky on the tension between President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi and the latest in the 2020 presidential race. Dan Abrams on his new book, “Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense.” Dale Berra discusses his new memoir, “My Dad, Yogi.”

