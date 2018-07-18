Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ mocks network change in new teaser

In a new teaser for the return of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing,” the sitcom’s stars make a not-so-subtle reference to the show’s move from ABC to Fox.

“Look at that, look, it’s a fox,” Nancy Travis, who plays Allen’s wife on the show, says as the couple sits around a campfire in a promo that was released on Tuesday.

Allen’s Mike Baxter responds, “What is it?”

“Yeah a fox,” Travis’ Vanessa Baxter responds.

The TV wife repeats the word “fox” until Allen says, “I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times.”

“Last Man Standing” returns to television on Sept. 28 after a lengthy hiatus, moving to Fox after widespread speculation that the Disney executives that control ABC axed the series over its politics — a rumor that ABC vehemently denies.

Allen’s show averaged 8.3 million viewers for the 2016-17 season on ABC. It was the network’s second most-watched comedy, after “Modern Family.”

However, ABC canceled the sitcom in May 2016 despite its high ratings.

Allen, a conservative who has voiced his support for President Trump, is also politically conservative on the show. Fans have been eager for the show to return and Allen told Fox News in August that he was overwhelmed by the support.

"The support from all the fans to bring back 'Last Man Standing' is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated," Allen told Fox News exclusively. "I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said, and laughs to be had."

Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, said the decision to bring back the series was a no-brainer.

“’Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” they shared. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

“Last Man Standing” tells the story of a married father of three who tries to maintain his manliness in a world often dominated by women. It will air at 8 p.m. on Fridays when it finally returns after more than a year off the air.

