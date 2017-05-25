Tim Allen: 8 things you didn't know

Tim Allen, who became a household name with his role on “Home Improvement” and films like “Toy Story” and “The Santa Clause,” has been a leading man in Hollywood for years. Allen is also known for his stand-up comedy acts.

And most recently, Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” was a bit hit for ABC before it was surprisingly canceled by the network.

Many fans know that Allen had a dark past, which included a two-year stint in jail for drug trafficking and various addiction issues. Allen has also long been an outspoken conservative, setting himself apart in liberal Hollywood.

Still, there’s a lot you may not know about the A-list star. Here are some surprising facts about Tim:



1. Tim is a cat guy

His beloved cat, Joe, became a member of his family when his daughter brought the animal home from a movie set.

Allen told Ellen Degeneres that Joe is no small kitty. He joked that his cat looks like a “water animal.”



2. Allen is a man of faith

Allen’s father died when he was 11 and he had a rough young adulthood. The star spiraled out of control and went to jail in the ‘70s. He was also arrested for DUI in 1997.

Tim took control of his life, got clean and sober, and he told ABC in a 2011 interview he now takes time to he think about God’s wishes for him.

“I always ask, whoever put me here— ‘the builder’— ‘what did you want me to do?’”

Allen said he doesn’t advertise his religious beliefs but those close to him know how he feels about faith. He added to ABC, “I just want a relationship with whoever built me. This is too much -- too weird that it happened by accident. It didn’t happen by accident. I don’t feel it did.”



3. He has a car collection, but not just any car collection...

He told GQ in 2013 he has “more cars than necessary” in his “eclectic car collection.” The 63-year-old’s collection includes a1965 Shelby Cobra S/C, a 1933 Ford Roadster, and much more

“I like authentic American motors,” he told GQ. “I actually own the actual cars that I had in my collection as a kid.”



4. He didn’t see ‘Last Man Standing’ cancellation coming either

Like many fans, Allen was surprised to find out his hit ABC show was shut down. He tweeted on May 16, 2017 that he was "stunned" and blindsided" by the decision to end the show. The show was canceled on May 12, and it took Tim several days to gather his thoughts and respond.

He eventually tweeted, "Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years."



5. Tim was pals with Steve Jobs

It turns out, Tim Allen and Apple creator Steve Jobs had pretty close connection.

“It was a friendship based on mutual interests in technology, in life, and religion,” Allen explained to Ellen DeGeneres in a 2011 interview. “We would text back and forth and email back and forth, and he used to take my calls until I started going ‘You know that font, the Apple font—I think it should be a little more sans-serif.’”



6. Tim bought an RV

For his wife Jane Hajduk’s birthday, Allen agreed to take her on a RV trip. To do so, he bought a customized the RV for his wife, but he joked with Jimmy Kimmel that the purchase came with some unwanted responsibilities.

He quipped, it was “basically taking care of your family’s sewer.”

7. Tim has A LOT of siblings

Tim is one of nine children.

He told “The View” his mom always managed to keep an eye on all her kids.



“’Don’t aim so high.’ That was her advice for me… She just didn’t want us to be disappointed. ‘Life can be hard on you’… ‘Hope for the best, expect the worst.’”

8. His 'Home Improvement' wife thinks he's underappreciated

Patricia Richardson praised her former co-star and on screen hubby on “Hollywood Today Live” during a 2016 chat.

“I just found him very funny. Also, I think he is underrated as an actor. He was very new to acting when I came in. He was such a good listener, and as soon as we started acting together, he was so vulnerable, and I don't think people really realize how rare it is to find a stand-up comedian who can really listen and react.”