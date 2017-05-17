Tim Allen 'stunned and blindsided' by ABC's decision to cancel 'Last Man Standing'

Tim Allen is speaking out days after ABC canceled his show "Last Man Standing."

ABC announced it canceled Allen's show after six seasons on Friday telling Fox News "this was a scheduling decision." The network was immediately hit with criticism that the show was axed due to its conservative values and a petition on Change.org to have it reinstated in the lineup has racked up more than 200,000 signatures in less than a week.

Allen finally took to Twitter to respond to the news.

"Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years," he wrote Tuesday night.

Allen and his co-star Hector Elizondo declined to comment to Fox News about the cancellation. His co-stars Nancy Travis, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim and Christoph Sanders did not return Fox News' request for comment.

However, Nancy Travis, who plays Allen's wife Vanessa Baxter on the show, has been retweeting fans' efforts to boycott ABC until they bring back "Last Man Standing."

Amanda Fuller, who plays Allen's daughter Kristen asked fans to sign the petition in support of the show and shared an emotional note on Twitter.

"To all the devoted 'Last Man Standing' fans, thank you," she wrote in a lengthy note. "I believe in the power that lies in storytelling being a mirror to our world, representing all voices...and for that reason I have always been proud and honored to be a part of 'Last Man Standing,' the only sitcom today that I feel truly strived to do that."

The cancellation came as a shock for many fans considering the show's high ratings. Deadline reports the sitcom was the network's second-highest comedy this season and averaged 8.1 million viewers, just behind "Modern Family," which averaged 8.7 million viewers this season and was recently renewed for two more seasons. It was also ABC's third highest watched scripted series behind "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Modern Family."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey further explained the network's decision to cancel "Last Man Standing" in a press call Tuesday.

“I canceled 'Last Man Standing' for the same business and scheduling reasons I canceled 'The Real O’Neals,' 'Dr. Ken,' 'The Catch,' 'American Crime,'” Dungey said. "It was challenging because it was a steady performer but when we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Friday that’s where it landed.”

