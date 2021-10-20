Tilly Ramsay slams British radio host Steve Allen for calling her 'chubby'

Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, fired back at a British radio presenter who mocked her looks on his show.

Tilly, 19, is currently competing on the BBC One reality competition "Strictly Come Dancing" alongside professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin. On Tuesday, Ramsay took to Instagram to share a sound byte from Steve Allen’s recent LBC Radio program in which he fielded a viewer question about her being on "Celebrity Master Chef Australia."

"Well she can’t blimming well dance," he said.

"I’m bored with her already. She’s a chubby little thing isn't she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I’d imagine," he says in the clip.

In addition to the clip, Tilly shared a lengthy note chastising Allen for commenting negatively on a teenager’s appearance.

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," she began her post.

"Steve please feel free voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative," she continued. "This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself."

She went on to mock Allen for trying to bring down a 19-year-old and highlight how grateful she is for the experience in TV she’s been fortunate enough to have.

"But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age," she concluded. "However I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance."

The Daily Mail reports that her fellow "Strictly Come Dancing" contestant shared comments supporting her. Meanwhile, Allen has not yet commented on the post.