Lawyer for T.I., wife Tiny accusers calls on law enforcement to investigate alleged sexual assaults

A lawyer is hoping to convince two states to bring criminal charges against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, over alleged sexual abuse and assault against several women.

In a statement provided to Fox News, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn alleged that more than 30 women have come forward with a litany of allegations against the couple including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia."

T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations against them.

In a media video conference on Monday, Blackburn told reporters that he is currently working on behalf of several alleged victims of the couple, with stories spanning between 2005 and 2018. However, for their safety and privacy, he would not share their identities with the media, only law enforcement.

He did however share details from some of the women's accounts, which mostly involved being drugged and then sexually assaulted.

"Due to the breadth and complexity of this matter, the potential for many victims coming forward, jurisdictional powers and resources needed to investigate T&T and their co-conspirators, criminal referrals were sent by Mr. Blackburn to the Georgia US Attorney in the Northern District, the California U.S. Attorney in the Central District, State Attorney Generals of California and Georgia, and the Los Angeles District Attorney Office," the statement reads.

The referrals request that the respective offices open criminal investigations into the duo, whose real names are Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. and Tameka Dianne Harris, under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO and Terroristic Threats Statues.

Blackburn notes that he is currently not pursuing any kind of civil suit against the famous duo, explaining that his main mission is "about justice, not about dollars."

"Right now I'm just focusing on the criminal investigation. my primary focus is to get these women justice, that's it. If we're going to file a civil suit, we'll cross that bridge when we get there," he told reporters. "But at this point and time, my only focus is getting these women justice and making sure that T.I., Tiny and their associates are held accountable for the reign of terror that they visited upon these women. These women have suffered immensely throughout the years."

The celebrity couple, who previously had their own VH1 reality TV series "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," made headlines this week after a woman named Sabrina Peterson posted screenshots of unverified messages from over a dozen unidentified women accusing the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse.

At the time, the couple released a statement to Complex denying the allegations. Following Mr. Blackburn’s involvement in the situation, their lawyer, Steve Sadow, released a statement further denying their involvement.

"Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming," the statement reads (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Sadow continued, "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

Sadow did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.