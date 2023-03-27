‘Three’s Company’ star Suzanne Somers ‘would be honored’ to have Jennifer Aniston play Chrissy Snow

Suzanne Somers wants a friend to come and knock on her door.

The actress, who famously played Chrissy Snow in the ‘70s sitcom "Three’s Company," told Fox News Digital she "would be honored" if Jennifer Aniston took on the role in a possible reboot.

"How flattering to have Jennifer Aniston playing Chrissy Snow," said the 76-year-old. "Jen is such an incredible actress; she never misses a moment. I would be honored. And let's talk beautiful. Wow!"

Aniston, along with Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, all recently sat down for Barrymore’s talk show where they mulled over a potential project. During the star-studded appearance, Aniston and Barrymore told Sandler that the three of them should remake the classic sitcom.

Both actresses said they would be open to taking on either Snow or Janet Wood, played by Joyce DeWitt. Aniston then admitted she couldn’t handle the short hair DeWitt’s character wore.

"I love Janet," said Barrymore, 48. "She’s a real no-nonsense gal… I’m much more Janet. You’re much more Chrissy."

Somers said she’s been eager for a revival to happen. The show aired from 1976 until 1984. In 2022, the star revealed on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast that she pitched a reboot that would star John Ritter’s eldest son, Jason Ritter, as her son with the patriarch appearing as a hologram. Ritter passed away in 2003 at age 54.

And while Barrymore, Aniston and Sandler may have been kidding around, she isn’t.

"This is a monumental idea that should happen," said Somers. "There are tens of millions of fans globally who crave more of this threesome."

"I remember at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, I ran into Adam Sandler and said, ‘What you do and what I do has the same comedy rhythm — we should work together sometime,’" she recalled. "It’s interesting how this idea just popped up on Drew Barrymore’s show all these years later."

Looking back at her character, Somers said the bubbly blonde still has a special place in her heart.

"I loved playing Chrissy Snow," said Somers. "She lived in me. She had her own way that she walked. She had her own posture. Her eyes matched her ponytails. It was all love and honesty and people got to know her in a way that you don’t normally understand in a made-up character."

"They knew what she would and wouldn’t do, she would not steal your boyfriend, and she would not ever tell a lie," she noted. "Chrissy Snow had a circuitous route to logic. She always arrived at the correct answer but getting there was always a departure from a straight line."

In 2017, Somers looked back at her 1980 firing from the show after she asked for a pay raise.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that when it came time for Season 5 negotiations, Somers was looking to earn $150,000 an episode instead of $30,000, which was equal to what Ritter was receiving. Instead, ABC only offered a $5,000 hike.

Her manager/husband Alan Hamel attempted to negotiate with ABC, but Somers insisted the network was looking to make an example out of her. Not only did they do just that, but the star claimed no one came to her defense, including her co-stars.

"I’m out there playing the dumbest woman in America on television, so it didn’t sync up that I’m the one out there going, ‘Hey, excuse me. Could we talk about parity here and fairness and all that?’" Somers told Fox News Digital.

"I can’t imagine any woman with a hit television series in the top 10 with the kind of demographics that I have, that they wouldn’t see the value of that and give that woman commensurate pay," she said. "Maybe it still goes on, but I can’t imagine it. I think I was the sacrificial lamb."

Somers went on to secure a Las Vegas residency and launch the ThighMaster, of which she’s sold over 10 million. She also starred in another sitcom, "Step By Step," from 1991 until 1998. Still, she's never forgotten about her most famous role.

"It was one of those magic, once in a while kind of things that happened, and I felt it when I was her," said Somers on becoming Snow. "I made her a woman child. She had a moral code of what she wouldn’t do. She would never tell a lie. She would never take anybody’s husband or boyfriend, and she had the qualities that made people feel safe. And she was unaware of what she looked like."

"It was a fun character to play," she reflected. "They were stupid to fire me. But, whatever. It worked out for me, and I’m the only one still working from the series, with no signs of stopping, so how great."